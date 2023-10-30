Rockets Fired at Iraq's Ain Al-Asad Air Base Housing US Forces

On Monday, four Katyusha rockets were fired at Iraq's Ain al-Asad air base, which hosts U.S. and other international forces in western Iraq, security sources have said.

It is not yet clear if the attack caused any casualties or damage, while two army officials said the rockets might have landed away from the base.

The rockets were fired from a desert area about 15 miles north of the base and Iraqi security forces have launched a search for the attackers, two security sources said.

There has been an increase in attacks on U.S. forces since the conflict between Israel and Hamas broke out on Oct. 7 and Iraqi armed groups aligned with Iran threatened to target U.S. interests with missiles and drones if Washington intervened to support Israel.