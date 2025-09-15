WATCH TV LIVE

Wash Post: Kirk Shooting Suspect Confessed in Discord Chat

By    |   Monday, 15 September 2025 05:33 PM EDT

Tyler Robinson, the suspect in the assassination of Turning Point CEO Charlie Kirk last week at Utah Valley University, confessed to shooting the conservative leader in an online chat room two hours before he turned himself in to authorities, The Washington Post reported Monday.

The Post cited screenshots shared by a member of the chat room.

“Hey guys, I have bad news for you all,” read a message from an account purportedly belonging to Robinson, the 22-year-old suspect, on the Discord platform. “It was me at UVU yesterday. im sorry for all of this.”

The message was sent Thursday night, roughly two hours before the FBI took Robinson into custody, according to the Post.

Discord provided authorities with a copy of Robinson’s confession, the report said.

