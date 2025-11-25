Jewish FDNY Commissioner Explains Resignation After Mamdani Win

Former FDNY Commissioner Robert Tucker — who abruptly resigned after democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani won the New York City mayoral race — is now speaking publicly about why he walked away, saying the Muslim mayor-elect's rhetoric and ideology made his continued service impossible.

Tucker, a Jewish philanthropist and longtime security executive, said he was deeply troubled by Mamdani's anti-Israel comments throughout the campaign. In an interview with "CBS Mornings" set to air this week, Tucker said the warning signs were evident from the moment Mamdani launched his bid for mayor.

In a preview clip released Wednesday, host Tony Dokoupil asked Tucker when he realized Mamdani was "incompatible" with his values.

"I think the whole campaign really reflected that for me," Tucker responded, pointing specifically to his religious identity and Mamdani's history of inflammatory statements about Israel.

According to the outlet, Tucker also warned that Mamdani has "work to do" if he expects to gain the confidence of New York City's first responders — many of whom are alarmed by the incoming mayor's far-left platform.

Tucker submitted his resignation to Mayor Eric Adams just hours after Mamdani defeated former Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa in the Nov. 4 election. He will officially leave the FDNY on Dec. 19, ending a tenure of just over one year.

Mamdani's victory has raised concerns across the five boroughs, as the mayor-elect's socialist agenda and repeated criticism of Israel have sparked unease in both the Jewish community and among law-and-order advocates. Mamdani has frequently attacked Israel and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over the country's response to Hamas' Oct. 7, 2023, terror attack.

Tucker is expected to return to the private sector at T&M USA, the New York-based security firm he led prior to joining the Adams administration. The company has longstanding ties to Israel.

Tucker's nomination last year was briefly clouded by controversy after revelations that one of T&M's billionaire clients had allegedly acknowledged past cooperation with Chinese intelligence.

However, the issue did not prevent Tucker's confirmation — and he is now preparing to leave city government amid what many see as a dramatic shift in New York's political direction.