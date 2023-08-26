Former Navy SEAL Who Claims He Killed Bin Laden Arrested in Texas

Retired Navy SEAL Robert J. O’Neill, who claims to have fired the shots that killed Osama bin Laden, was arrested in Frisco, Texas this week, The Dallas Morning News reports.

O’Neill, 47, was arrested and booked into jail in Collin County, Texas on Wednesday. He was later released on a $3,500 bond later that same day. He did not respond to requests for comment.

Frisco police said in a written statement to the Morning News that O’Neill faces a Class A misdemeanor charge of assault causing bodily injury and a Class C misdemeanor charge of public intoxication. Jail records list only the assault charge, according to the newspaper.

O’Neill is listed as a resident of Tennessee in jail records, but social media posts show he was in Texas to record a podcast at a local cigar lounge. He is a former member of SEAL Team 6 who was awarded two Silver Stars, four Bronze Stars, and a Joint Service Commendation Medal. He said in 2014 that he was the one to shoot and kill bin Laden during the raid in 2011, but his claims have not been confirmed or denied by the U.S. government.