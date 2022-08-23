×
Tags: robert obrien | national security adviser | jan 6

Trump's NSA Adviser O'Brien Testifies Before Jan. 6 Panel Tuesday

Robert O'Brien
Former National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien speaks to reporters outside the West Wing at the White House on Nov. 17, 2020, in Washington, D.C. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 23 August 2022 04:23 PM EDT

Former Trump National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien was interviewed by the House Jan. 6 select committee on Tuesday, sources told NBC News.

O'Brien had been scheduled to appear before the committee earlier this month.

O'Brien, who had been among the first in the Trump administration to acknowledge Joe Biden's victory, vowed in November 2020 to prepare for "a very professional transition."

His former deputy Matthew Pottinger, who resigned after the storming of the Capitol, testified at a Jan. 6 committee public hearing last month.

The Jan. 6 committee is still searching for evidence of wrongdoing on the behalf of former President Donald Trump. This month's interviews have sought to find out what top administration officials knew about the election challenge of the Trump campaign and whether Cabinet members discussed removing Trump with the 25th Amendment, according to NBC News.

Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, the wife of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., was interviewed earlier this month. She resigned after Jan. 6 and before Trump left office.

"We have far more evidence to share, and more to gather," according to co-chair Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., earlier this month. "So, our committee will spend August pursuing emerging information on multiple fronts, before convening further hearings this September."

Cheney lost her primary in Wyoming to Trump-endorsed Harriet Hageman, so she will have only until January to sit on the anti-Trump panel.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
