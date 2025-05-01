WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: robert lighthizer | citigroup | trade

Citigroup Hires Former Trump Trade Chief Lighthizer

Robert Lighthizer (Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 01 May 2025 11:43 AM EDT

Former White House trade chief Robert Lighthizer has been working as a senior adviser on global trade to Citigroup for much of the past year, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Lighthizer previously served in President Donald Trump's first administration as U.S. trade representative from 2017-21, where he helped devise the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement that replaced the North American Free Trade Agreement. He joined Citigroup earlier this year, just before Trump announced his wide-ranging tariffs on imports from some of the country's largest trading partners.

Lighthizer reportedly appeared at a Citi event in London last month where he told clients that he thinks the U.S. has been let down by the international trade system, adding that Trump believes he can reach a deal on tariffs that will help reduce trade imbalances but noted that such a deal won't be easy to reach.

"Given our global presence, having Ambassador Lighthizer's insights into the dynamics facing global trade is very valuable to us and our clients," a Citi spokesperson told the Journal.

The newspaper previously reported that Lighthizer attempted to gain a position in the second Trump administration but was passed over for posts at the Treasury and Commerce departments.

