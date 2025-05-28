Kennedy Eyes Ban on NIH Scientists Publishing Externally

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. indicated Tuesday that U.S. government scientists might soon stop publishing research in major medical journals, accusing these publications of being compromised by Big Pharma interests, Breitbart reported.

Kennedy, spearheading President Donald Trump's "Make America Healthy Again" initiative, explained during an appearance on the "Ultimate Human" podcast that the National Institutes of Health (NIH) is considering launching its own scientific journals due to the perceived corruption of current major publications.

"We're probably going to stop publishing in the Lancet, New England Journal of Medicine, JAMA, and those other journals because they're all corrupt," Kennedy said. He emphasized that these leading medical journals depend on funding from pharmaceutical corporations.

Kennedy added that barring a "radical" change, the NIH could soon establish its own journals, predicting they would quickly rise to prominence.

"[These NIH journals would] become the preeminent journals because if you get [National Institutes of Health] funding, it is anointing you as a good, legitimate scientist," Kennedy stated.

This proposed move is part of a broader effort by Kennedy's department to rebuild public trust in medical research following widespread criticism of the nation's coronavirus response and allegations of inadequate or misleading scientific studies.

Earlier Tuesday, Kennedy announced another significant shift alongside NIH Director Dr. Jay Bhattacharya and FDA Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary, stating the CDC would no longer recommend COVID-19 vaccinations for healthy children and pregnant women.

"I couldn't be more pleased to announce that as of today, the COVID vaccine for healthy children and healthy pregnant women has been removed from the CDC recommended immunization schedule," Kennedy said.

He criticized prior policy under the Biden administration, which had advocated for child vaccinations despite limited supportive clinical evidence.

"That ends today," Bhattacharya declared, calling the decision "common sense" and "good science."

"There's no evidence healthy kids need it today, and most countries have stopped recommending it for children," Makary echoed.

These changes align with Trump's campaign promise to "Make America Healthy Again," Kennedy noted, reflecting broader goals outlined in the MAHA Commission Report released earlier this year. The report addresses chronic health conditions affecting U.S. children while examining potential connections to ultra-processed foods and vaccines.