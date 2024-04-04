Report: Latino Support for RFK Jr. Could Derail Biden

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s possible appearance on the 2024 presidential ballot could damage President Joe Biden's support among Latino voters, Politico reported.

A previously unreported mid-February poll by Democrat group Equis Research showed Kennedy performing surprisingly well among Latino voters in a dozen battleground states, Politico reported Thursday.

In 2020, Biden won 59% of the Hispanic vote.

Those survey results, which were shared with national and state party leaders, have resulted in Latino Democrats taking the threat of Kennedy's campaign most seriously.

The poll of 2,010 registered Latino voters found Kennedy winning one in five young Latino voters, and also capturing 21% Latino support in Nevada and 17% in Arizona.

In the survey, Biden's struggle to win over Latinos resulted in former President Donald Trump winning among Hispanics overall in 12 battleground states, 41% to 34%.

Those numbers in November likely would help Republicans win Nevada and Arizona.

"Kennedy is a golden name in Democratic politics, and any support he derives comes almost totally at the expense of Biden," Fernand Amandi, Hispanic pollster for former President Barack Obama's two campaigns, told Politico.

In 2020, Biden won Arizona by less than 11,000 votes and Nevada by 34,000 votes.

"They need to step it up," Leo Murrieta, Nevada director for the progressive Make the Road Action, said of the Biden campaign. "They may dismiss this RFK lunatic, but he poses a threat, and they're on thin ice."

Although he's currently on the November ballot only in Utah, Kennedy's campaign and the American Values 2024 super PAC announced last month they had collected more than enough signatures to make the ballot in Arizona and Nevada.

"If Kennedy makes it on the ballot in these states — and that's a big if — we're going to make sure voters know how extreme his policies are and that MAGA megadonors are bankrolling his spoiler campaign to be a stalking horse for Donald Trump," Democrat strategist Lis Smith told Politico.

Many Democrats nationally don't believe Kennedy, 70, will get more than 1% of the vote. Still, his support could be enough to alter the outcome of the presidential election.

"It's a big threat to them if Kennedy gets on the ballot in these two states [Arizona and Nevada]. He would be pulling more from Biden," Mike Noble, the founder of Arizona-based polling firm Noble Predictive Insights, told Politico. "That road to 270 [Electoral College votes] runs through the Southwest, and for them to dismiss him is silly."

While some Latinos are supporting Kennedy, family members of late United Farm Workers co-founder Cesar Chavez are endorsing Biden's reelection campaign.

"In an election that will determine the fate of organized labor, our Latino community, and our democracy, I could not be more humbled to accept the support of my family as one of many that will power us to victory in November," Julie Chavez Rodriguez, who is also Biden's campaign manager, told CBS News.