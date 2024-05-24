De Niro Attack Ad: Trump 'Snapped' After 2020 Loss

Actor Robert De Niro, one of former President Donald Trump's most outspoken celebrity critics, appeared in a campaign ad approved by President Joe Biden in which De Niro claims Trump "snapped" after leaving the White House and warns that the former president wants to "terminate the Constitution."

The 30-second spot, which started airing Friday on broadcast markets and digital platforms in battleground states, and on national cable, is part of the Biden campaign's paid media for May, Deadline reported.

In the ad, De Niro says that "from midnight tweets, to drinking bleach, to tear-gassing citizens, and staging a photo op, we knew Trump was out of control when he was president."

Then, the actor says Trump lost the 2020 election "and snapped" while "desperately trying to hold on to power."

Now, says De Niro, Trump is running again and "threatening to be a dictator [and] to terminate the Constitution."

"Trump wants revenge," the actor said, while the ad shows Trump using the word "bloodbath" in a speech shows. "He'll stop at nothing to get it."

Trump accused Biden and Democrats of taking the word "bloodbath" out of context after the March speech, saying he was speaking out about the potential losses in the automobile manufacturing industry, not political violence.

De Niro's ad comes after his profanity-laced comments in March on Bill Maher's HBO show and after the actor had to be muted when he cursed about Trump while appearing earlier this month on "The View."