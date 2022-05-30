Sen. Portman Calls On Administration to Send Ukraine Long-Range Rockets

Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, walked across Moldova's border with Ukraine on Monday and spoke with Ukrainians about the devastation Russian troops were inflicting.

"Today while at the joint Ukraine-Moldova border crossing at Palanca, I proudly walked into Ukraine," Portman tweeted. "I also had the opportunity to speak with several Ukrainians crossing the border and hear about their concerns about what Russia was doing to their country."

Portman called on the Biden administration to step up its shipments of artillery to Ukraine. He specifically said the U.S. should send Ukraine the multiple launch rocket system (MLRS), which can fire rockets into Russia.

"The admin must immediately provide Ukraine with the multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) Ukraine has requested. This defensive weaponry will help Ukraine defend the eastern portion of its country against Russia's advances," Portman tweeted.

"The admin must not deter itself from providing this assistance for fear of provoking Russia. The MLRS can help balance the field in Ukraine's favor and should be approved and shipped immediately."

President Joe Biden said Monday that the U.S. will not send Ukraine the MLRS.

"Based on my briefings and discussions this weekend in Germany and Eastern Europe, including with senior Ukrainian officials, I believe the administration should immediately provide artillery to Ukraine that can more effectively counter the Russian weapons," Portman tweeted Sunday.

"Specifically, we should provide the MLRS mobile rocket launchers the Ukrainians are requesting. These are defensive weapons needed to protect Ukraine. Our allies and the US must continue to give #Ukraine the tools it needs to defend itself from the brutal Russian attacks."

Portman on Friday met with leadership of the United States European Command in Germany before traveling to Romania for a series of meetings with Romanian officials.

"After my briefings today, it is clear that, although the Ukrainians are fighting bravely in the east, they are outgunned by the Russians. These MLRS systems can help balance the field in Ukraine’s favor," Portman tweeted Friday.

Portman on Monday also met with Moldova's Minister of Internal Affairs Ana Revenco.

"We discussed the significant challenges that Moldova has faced on its border with Ukraine, and how extremely generous the Moldovan people have been welcoming Ukrainians fleeing Russia’s invasion," Portman tweeted of his meeting with Revenco.

Portman is a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and co-chair of the Senate Ukraine Caucus.