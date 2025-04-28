WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: rob manfred | mlb | pete rose | baseball hall of fame

MLB Commissioner Mulls End to Pete Rose Gambling Ban

Monday, 28 April 2025 09:16 PM EDT

Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred confirmed he will make a ruling about the continuation of Pete Rose's ban from baseball not long after a meeting with President Donald Trump to discuss the topic.

Manfred spoke Monday at a meeting of the Associated Press Sports Editors, where he confirmed he spoke with Trump at the White House. The meeting, originally reported by the Washington Post, took place April 16.

"I met with President Trump two weeks ago ... and one of the topics was Pete Rose, but I'm not going beyond that," Manfred said. "He's said what he said publicly. I'm not going beyond that in terms of what the back and forth was."

Trump took a stance on the matter of Rose's ban when he announced on his social media platform Truth Social on Feb. 28 that he "will be signing a complete pardon of Pete Rose."

The president said Rose "shouldn't have been gambling on baseball, but only bet on his team winning." He has yet to follow through on a pardon of any sort, and it's unknown if it would cover the player's legal issues. Rose served five months in prison time for tax evasion in 1990.

Rose, MLB's career hits leader with 4,256, died Sept. 30 at 83 years old. His death reignited calls for him to be reinstated by the league so that he might someday be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Jeffrey Lenkov, an attorney who represented Rose, filed a petition to the league in January that aimed for Rose to be posthumously removed from the ineligible list.

Manfred didn't offer a timeline for his decision.

"I'm not going to give this the pocket veto," Manfred said. "I will in fact issue a ruling."

Should Rose be reinstated, he would still need to be nominated by the Hall of Fame's Historical Overview Committee to be eligible to appear on the Classic Baseball Era ballot.

Manfred also said he is concerned with Trump's immigration policies affecting MLB's scores of foreign-born players from countries such as Cuba, Venezuela and the Dominican Republic.

"Given the number of foreign-born players we have, we're always concerned about ingress and egress," Manfred said. "We have had dialog with the administration about this topic. And, you know, they're very interested in sports. They understand the unique need to be able to go back and forth, and I'm going to leave it at that."

--Field Level Media

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred confirmed he will make a ruling about the continuation of Pete Rose's ban from baseball not long after a meeting with President Donald Trump to discuss the topic.
rob manfred, mlb, pete rose, baseball hall of fame
407
2025-16-28
Monday, 28 April 2025 09:16 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved