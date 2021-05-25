Trump Offers Condolences to Newsmax's Carson Over Mother's Death

Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday issued a statement offering condolences to Rob Carson following the death of the Newsmax host’s mother.

Bonnie DeBolt died May 16 at the age of 91.

"Your mother, Bonnie, was a woman of great warmth, humor, and personality," Trump said in a statement. "She will be missed. Condolences to all!"

Carson, who hosts Newsmax's "Rob Carson's What in the World," was touched by Trump’s message and said it would have meant a lot to his mother.

"It was unexpected and overwhelming," Carson told Newsmax. "It really took me aback and gave me and my family incredible comfort.

"I opened the email and I said, 'Oh my goodness.'"

Carson, who was adopted at birth, posted several social media comments last week about his mom and his loss.

"She was the most extraordinary person I've ever met," Carson posted on LinkedIn. "She was keenly interested … and interesting. Sher could talk to anyone about anything. She was a gourmet chef. She was a renaissance woman.

"She was Martha Stewart before Martha Stewart. She and her late husband Leon were [‘Fixer Upper’ stars] Chip and Joanna [Gaines] before Chip and Joanna. She would engage you in debates about politics, philosophy and religion in ways that would make Dick Cavett feel inadequate."

A funeral service was held for Bonnie DeBolt on Thursday in Council Bluffs, Iowa and burial followed at Silver City Cemetery in Silver City, Iowa. She was a native of Kingman, Kansas.

"I'm back home from my Mom's burial. I'm glad her suffering has ended," Carson tweeted. "One of the worst things about this week is that nearly ALL of my liberal friends never offered condolences of any king now that I'm a conservative media figure. I'm sad, disappointed and heartbroken."

Carson, a veteran of talk radio, was a comedy writer on the nationally syndicated "The Rush Limbaugh Show" for more than two decades. He also hosts the podcast "The Newsmax Daily with Rob Carson."