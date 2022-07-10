Rep. Ro Khanna Claims GOP Doesn't 'Criticize a Republican' President

A House Democrat from California, somehow forgetting that former President Donald Trump is the only president to have his own party vote to impeach him — twice — claimed Democrats should be like Republicans and stay fully behind their party's president.

Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., warned Democrats "don't get anywhere attacking" President Joe Biden before the midterm elections.

"Do you ever hear the Republicans, four months before a midterm election, criticizing their own Republican president?" Khanna claimed on MSNBC's "The Sunday Show with Jonathan Capehart." "They don't criticize a Republican, former Republican president, who committed insurrection [note: former President Donald Trump was never found guilty of incitement to an insurrection, despite some Senate votes]. They still have people out there defending him."

Capehart asked Khanna, "What's with all the backbiting" among Democrats, apparently ignoring Republican GOP primary battles between impeachment-voting Republicans and Trump-endorsed candidates throughout America.

Khanna's claim was also a bit hypocritical, considering he was arguing in The New York Times in early June in a contrarian headline: "There is way more Biden can do to lower prices."

"Now, I get called, they say, 'Oh, Ro, don't pander to the administration; don't appease the administration,'" Khanna said Sunday. "Anytime I support Joe Biden, people know I have disagreements with the president. But here's what I believe: The party needs to be disciplined. He's our leader; he's the president.

"You don't get anywhere attacking him or taking potshots."

Khanna added, "Let's unify because what's at stake; that's not rocket science."