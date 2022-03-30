RNC Releases Striking Campaign Video on Southern Border Crisis

The Republican National Committee (RNC) has released the first video in their "Unchecked" video series on the southern border crisis, where 2 million migrants were encountered in 2021.

The video includes scenes of running migrants, border camps, and interviews with Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, Republican Texas Rep. Tony Gonzales, former Immigration and Customs Enforcement Director Ron Vitiello, and journalist Julio Rosas of the conservative news outlet Townhall.

In the new video, Vitiello said, "We've never seen a number that big; we've never seen 2 million encounters within a year's time, it's just never happened. The people that live just north of the border — they see the human trafficking, they see the exploitation, they see the smuggling, and so [Americans] are most affected by it day to day."

In a statement, RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel said, "Plain and simple: Joe Biden is the root cause of the pain and suffering on the border. Biden and 'border czar' Kamala Harris' failures have put our law enforcement officials in harm's way."

Last month, U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents apprehended more than 164,000 illegal immigrants at the border, the highest total for February in 22 years, National Review reported.

The Biden administration is reportedly set to end the use of Title 42, a Trump-era public health order that has allowed U.S. border officials to quickly expel migrant families to Mexico, the National Review reported.

A senior official from the Department of Homeland Security warned as many as 18,000 migrants per day could flood the southern border if Title 42 is revoked.

DHS officials told reporters they have "no idea" when Title 42 will be lifted, though the CDC is currently conducting a review of the policy, which must be finished by March 30, according to ABC News. An announcement on whether it will be renewed could come shortly after.

"We are seeing a public health catastrophe. We are seeing a crime and national security catastrophe … I've asked the Senate Democrats to Texas and see the border; not one of them is willing to do it," Sen. Cruz said in the video. "They are literally turning a blind eye, and they are counting on the corporate media to cover it up."