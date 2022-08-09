×
Video: Biden Appears Ready for Handshake Already Received

president joe biden shakes hands with senate majority leader chuck schumer
President Joe Biden shakes hands with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Tuesday on the South Lawn of the White House. (Oliver Contreras/Sipa via AP)

By    |   Tuesday, 09 August 2022 03:06 PM EDT

President Joe Biden was left standing at a White House ceremony with his hand outstretched apparently waiting for a handshake from Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.

But the only problem was, Schumer had shaken hands with the president seconds before.

The Republican National Committee’s Research account on Twitter posted a 10-second video of the president apparently waiting for Schumer to shake his hand again.

The Washington Examiner reported the video was shot at a ceremony on Tuesday.

Schumer is seen shaking hands with the president and three others. He then walks back to the podium to address the crowd with Biden standing to his right with his hand still outstretched.

In April, Biden had finished a speech in North Carolina and turned to his right with his outstretched hand in a handshake position.

But no one was there to shake it, and Biden was left standing there with his right hand extended.

President Joe Biden was left standing at a White House ceremony with his hand outstretched apparently waiting for a handshake from Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.
Tuesday, 09 August 2022 03:06 PM
