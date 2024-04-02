×
Tags: rnc | trump | biden | immigration

RNC's New Website Focuses on Biden's Border 'Bloodbath'

By    |   Tuesday, 02 April 2024 02:00 PM EDT

The Republican National Committee on Tuesday launched a website dedicated to highlighting the border situation under President Joe Biden, saying the push is being made to urge the vote to send former President Donald Trump back to the White House and "put an end to Biden's border bloodbath."

The website, BidenBloodbath.com, provides data on the border, as well as messaging to supporters who sign up for email updates on the website. It also features state-specific websites with facts and figures for the nation's battleground states, including Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Montana, Nevada, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Wisconsin.

"Biden is allowing vicious criminals, illegal drugs, gangs, and terrorists into the United States," Trump campaign spokesperson Danielle Alvarez commented about the website. "He alone has the power to reverse course and secure our border to protect our communities, yet he refuses to take action. Biden is prioritizing illegal immigrants over Americans. That's why in November, we will vote to send President Donald J. Trump back to the White House to put an end to Biden's border bloodbath."

The website comes as Trump is holding a rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan, to speak Tuesday afternoon on immigration and what his campaign is calling "Biden's border bloodbath."

The trip comes almost two weeks after Grand Rapids resident Ruby Garcia, 25, was murdered, reports The Washington Examiner.

Her boyfriend, Brandon Ortiz-Vite, 25, who is reportedly in the country illegally from Mexico, has been arrested in her death and faces charges of felony murder, open murder, carjacking, carrying a concealed weapon, and felony firearm possession.

Trump has been increasingly focusing on crimes committed by migrants who are not legally in the United States and linking the incidents to Biden's immigration policies.

Trump will leave Grand Rapids after the rally and head to Green Bay, Wisconsin, for a second rally Tuesday night.

Sandy Fitzgerald

Sandy Fitzgerald has more than three decades in journalism and serves as a general assignment writer for Newsmax covering news, media, and politics. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Tuesday, 02 April 2024 02:00 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

