Thanksgiving Events Planned at RNC Community Centers Nationwide

By    |   Thursday, 24 November 2022 07:56 AM EST

The Republican National Committee is hosting multiple Thanksgiving and holiday events across the country, including at RNC community centers "where we can bring people together and help those in need," according to RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel.

"Across the country, Republicans are gathering to give thanks for our communities, our families, and our great nation," McDaniel said in a statement. "The Republican National Committee is honored to be hosting events at our RNC community centers where we can bring people together and help those in need. The RNC is making a difference and investing in communities — a year-round commitment to grow our party."

The community centers continue the RNC's community-driven investments to reach out to minority voters, which started before the 2022 midterm elections. Events are being held at Black and Hispanic community centers in Tucson and Phoenix, Arizona; Bakersfield, California; Doral and Tampa, Florida; Omaha, Nebraska; Las Vegas; Philadelphia; McAllen, Texas; and Milwaukee.

Events will include Thanksgiving food drives, potlucks, volunteer appreciation dinners, and Christmas toy drives to help disadvantaged families. An "Amigosgiving" Thanksgiving lunch and phone bank to get out the vote for Herschel Walker in the Georgia runoff are also part of the plans.

The RNC, under McDaniel's leadership, opened 38 RNC community centers in key states, making a multimillion-dollar commitment that ensures Republicans will expand the inroads made with minority voters during the 2022 cycle, the statement added.

According to exit polling, the GOP showed significant gains with minority voters, after the RNC community centers opened a year before election day, reaching minority voters. The polling showed Hispanic support for Republican candidates jumped 10%, Black support rose 4%, and Asian American support rose 17%.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Thursday, 24 November 2022 07:56 AM
