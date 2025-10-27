RNC: Even Dem-Biased Union Rejects Shutdown

The Republican National Committee says the largest union representing federal workers made its point to end the government shutdown.

The RNC pointed to a release from the American Federation of Government Employees, issued Monday, that calls for the Senate to approve "a clean continuing resolution and end this shutdown today."

The GOP office said in response, "Even AFGE — a government union that overwhelmingly donates to Democrats — wants them to end their government shutdown."

The head of the country's largest federal employees union urged the Senate to approve a clean continuing resolution (CR) to end the government shutdown, now in its 27th day.

Everett Kelley, president of the 800,000-member AFGE since 2020, released a statement Monday pressing Senate Democrats to act on the House-passed clean CR they have blocked 12 times, largely due to concerns about Affordable Care Act subsidies expiring at the end of the year.

The measure would keep the government funded through Nov. 21.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., said earlier this month he had offered Democrats a vote on extending the ACA subsidies in exchange for ending the shutdown.

Rep. Tom Barrett, R-Mich., posted about the union decision, saying it is asking for what the House already did: approve the clean continuing resolution. "The House did that a month ago. The ball is still in your court @SenateDemocrats @SenSchumer. Reopen the government and get these workers paid now."

Barrett's reference to Senate Democrats and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer refers to Senate Democrats so far refusing to approve the CR.

New York GOP Rep. Nick LaLota posted, "Hey @SenSchumer your shutdown is inflicting so much harm on hardworking federal employees that AFGE (who endorsed Kamala Harris in 2024 and contributes 95% of its PAC funds to Democrats) is now urging you to pass the clean CR Republicans advanced."

AFGE's Kelley said, "A strong America requires a functioning government, one that pays its bills, honors its commitments, and treats its workforce with respect by paying them on time."

Kelley said the issue is beyond partisan political disputes. "Reopen the government immediately under a clean continuing resolution that allows continued debate on larger issues."

Then Kelley said, work on the larger issues. "Work together on a bipartisan basis to address important policy matters like addressing rising costs and fixing the broken appropriations process."

Senate Democrats have refused to approve the House-passed continuing resolution to reopen the government in 12 separate votes, citing concerns that it would let ACA subsidies expire at year's end. That approach has kept the shutdown in place.