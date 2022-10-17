RNC, GOP House, Senate Leaders Start 'Take Back Our Country Tour'

Republican leadership groups are going on a "Take Back Our Country Tour" of battleground states and districts in the final weeks before the Nov. 8 Election Day.

The Republican National Committee (RNC), National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC), and National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) are combining on the tour of more than 15 states leading up to the final vote.

RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel; NRSC Chair Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla.; and NRCC Rep. Tom Emmer, R-Minn.; are leading the tour and their groups have already collectively campaigned in all 50 states and the territory of Puerto Rico before these midterm elections.

"Republicans are more united than ever to elect Republicans up and down the ballot and take back the House and Senate," McDaniel, Scott, and Emmer wrote in a joint statement. "This election is a referendum on Joe Biden and Democrats' clear record of failure: rising costs, out of control crime, and an open border.

"Voters have nominated an incredible slate of Republican candidates that offer a clear alternative to Democrats' disastrous one-party rule. The choice is clear this November and Republicans have commonsense solutions to take back our country."

The House is generally projected to flip from a slight Democrat majority to Republican control after November.

"Couldn't be prouder to partner with @ScottforFlorida & @GOPChairwoman to take back our country!" Emmer tweeted Monday. "America needs Republican leadership now more than ever."

The Senate is far more of a toss-up, according to the latest projections.

"Republicans are united and ready to take back the majorities in the House and the Senate," Scott tweeted Monday. "I'm looking forward to traveling with @GOPChairwoman and @tomemmer across the country and get voters excited for the #redwave coming this November!"

McDaniel hailed having campaigned in all 50 states to date, now turning focus in the final weeks to the crucial battleground districts and states.

"We're just getting started," she tweeted Monday. "Today, we're launching our Take Back Our Country Tour, coming to a town near you! Let's win in November!"