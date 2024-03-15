×
Former RNC Chair Urges Focus on Swing States for '24

By    |   Friday, 15 March 2024 05:49 PM EDT

Former RNC Chair Reince Priebus emphasized the urgent need for the Republican National Committee to prioritize three crucial swing states as it gears up for the 2024 general election, The Hill reported.

In a recent appearance on Fox News, Priebus outlined his recommendations, labeling them "pretty simple stuff."

"No. 1, at the committee, you gotta raise about $40 million in the next 60 days," Priebus said. "No. 2, you have to put out paid workers — about 5,000 people in Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin who are paid full-time, on the ground, targeting early vote, absentee ballot voting, using the data."

The call for strategic focus comes amidst significant shifts within the RNC.

This week saw the confirmation of former President Trump as the Republican Party's likely nominee, coinciding with the committee's restructuring.

Michael Whatley was elected as the new chair, with Lara Trump, the former president's daughter-in-law, assuming the role of co-chair. However, this reorganization was accompanied by the elimination of over 60 positions.

Concerns regarding financial stability linger within the party, particularly regarding funding allocations for Trump's reelection campaign and GOP congressional races.

Lara Trump's previous commitment to utilizing the RNC's resources entirely to support her father-in-law's bid for a second term underscores these financial uncertainties.

Complicating matters further are legal challenges faced by the former president, with outstanding fines exceeding $500 million and 91 felony charges across four indictments. Whether the RNC will foot Trump's legal bills remains unanswered.

Priebus stressed the immediate necessity for the RNC to invest resources in key battleground states, namely Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. These states played pivotal roles in President Biden's victory in the 2020 election, flipping from red to blue.

"A lot of the other things," Priebus noted, referring to endeavors like challenging mail-in voting and monitoring court cases, can be addressed subsequently.

However, he emphasized the imperative of concentrating efforts on fundraising and directing attention to the identified swing states.

Jim Thomas

Jim Thomas is a writer based in Indiana. He holds a bachelor's degree in Political Science, a law degree from U.I.C. Law School, and has practiced law for more than 20 years.

Newsfront
