RNC: Mamdani Will Make NYC 'Communist Hellhole'

The Republican National Committee blasted New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani following his shaky debate against Republican Curtis Sliwa and Andrew Cuomo, who is running as an independent.
Mamdani is a "far-left extremist" that threatens public safety and the city's economy, the RNC warned in a memo.
Mamdani, a New York city assemblyman, has represented Queens’ 36th District since 2021.
"Democrats nationwide rallying behind Mamdani and his communist agenda, leaving hardworking Americans behind, and turning the largest city in America into a communist hellhole," the RNC wrote in a statement.
The memo outlined the most damning moments from Mamdani's debate against Sliwa and former Democrat Gov. Cuomo:
Eric Mack ✉
Eric Mack has been a writer and editor at Newsmax since 2016. He is a 1998 Syracuse University journalism graduate and a New York Press Association award-winning writer.
© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.