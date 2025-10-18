RNC: Mamdani Will Make NYC 'Communist Hellhole'

The Republican National Committee blasted New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani following his shaky debate against Republican Curtis Sliwa and Andrew Cuomo, who is running as an independent.



Mamdani is a "far-left extremist" that threatens public safety and the city's economy, the RNC warned in a memo.



Mamdani, a New York city assemblyman, has represented Queens’ 36th District since 2021.

"Democrats nationwide rallying behind Mamdani and his communist agenda, leaving hardworking Americans behind, and turning the largest city in America into a communist hellhole," the RNC wrote in a statement.

The memo outlined the most damning moments from Mamdani's debate against Sliwa and former Democrat Gov. Cuomo:

Mamdani called for decriminalizing prostitution: We need to "provide an economy of opportunity."

Raising taxes by $9 billion to make buses "free," because fare jumpers are assaulting bus drivers.

"Lying about his record on defunding the police — but New Yorkers know the truth," according to the RNC's memo.

Being exposed for literally never having a job, as his opponents pointed out.