RNC Adds Volunteers in Tight New Jersey Governor's Race

With New Jersey's gubernatorial contest in the homestretch, the Republican National Committee is dramatically ramping up its ground game as the GOP eyes a possible flip of the governor's mansion.

Election Day is Tuesday.

The national party now has 50 county captains, more than 15,000 volunteers, and five full-time staffers on the ground, a sharp increase from 2021, when only two full-time staffers were deployed in the Garden State.

The operation is centered on a new get-out-the-vote platform called VotePro, designed to guide voters to polling places and provide election information.

"Republicans are unified in our sprint to the finish line, and we are delivering more boots on the ground," said Delanie Bomar, RNC regional communications director.

Republican nominee Jack Ciattarelli is capitalizing on the added resources as he faces Democratic Rep. Mikie Sherrill in what has become one of the most closely watched races of 2025.

Polling averages from RealClearPolitics show Sherrill holding a 2.7 percentage-point lead, and analysts say the contest is far from decided. Democrats lead with early and mail-in voting, accounting for 53% of ballots cast, compared with 29% for Republicans.

The Democratic National Committee is also stepping up its presence in the state, adding former President Barack Obama campaigning for Sherrill in Newark this weekend.