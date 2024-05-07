RNC Fighting Efforts in Pennsylvania to Bypass Voter Law

The Republican National Committee (RNC) has made good on its promise to "protect the ballot" by engaging in another voter integrity case in the 2024 election cycle.

The RNC and the Republican Party of Pennsylvania filed a petition Tuesday for leave to intervene against the Butler County Board of Elections to enforce voting laws already in place.

The RNC contends in a news release that before the April 23 primary election, the Secretary of the Commonwealth "contacted voters believed to have cast mail ballots lacking the required secrecy envelope and instructing them to cast a provisional ballot – flying in the face of the law in Butler County where this is banned."

"If a vote is not legally cast, it should not be counted," RNC Chairman Michael Whatley said in the news release. "Butler County does not allow ballot curing for ballots missing the required secrecy envelope – plain and simple. The RNC and PAGOP are fighting to uphold the law in Butler County and protect voter confidence in Pennsylvania."

Pennsylvania GOP Chairman Lawrence Tabas added, "Voters deserve to have a transparent and fair electoral process, which is why PAGOP has intervened in this lawsuit. We are at a critical point in our nation, and it is of the utmost importance that we have orderly administration of this November's election. We will continue to fight to ensure that our elections are fair and safe."

Upon accepting the role as RNC chair in March, Whately stated the organization "will be focused like a laser on getting out the vote and protecting the ballot."

"The Department of State has taken it upon itself to unilaterally reach out to voters whose mail-in ballots have been rejected due to a perceived lack of a secrecy envelope and encourage them to cure such ballots by appearing in person and voting provisionally," the lawsuit read. "To be clear, there is no right under Pennsylvania law to cure mail-in ballots which lack a secrecy envelope and Petitioners’ attempt to create such a right where none exists should be rejected. Indeed, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court has already concluded that naked ballots, i.e. mail-in ballots which were submitted without the required secrecy envelope, are defective and cannot be counted."

Even though President Joe Biden won the state in 2020, Pennsylvania remains a key battleground that Republicans would like to bring back into their fold. Before former President Donald Trump’s surprise 2016 victory, Republicans hadn’t won the state since George H.W. Bush in 1988.