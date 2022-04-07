RNC: Republicans Will Hold Dems Accountable for Jackson Confirmation

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel says the party will hold Democrats accountable this December for supporting President Joe Biden’s Supreme Court pick.

Ketanji Brown Jackson "is a radical, activist judge, one who failed to answer simple questions on her record, including leniency for child porn offenders and support of CRT (Critical Race Theory)," McDaniel said in a statement released by the RNC Thursday.

"Jackson has proved to be in lockstep with the far left’s political agenda, even refusing to define what a woman is. The RNC will hold Democrats accountable this November for supporting Biden’s radical pick."

The Senate confirmed Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court on Thursday, shattering a historic barrier by securing her place as the first Black female justice and giving President Joe Biden a bipartisan endorsement for his effort to diversify the court.

Jackson, a 51-year-old appeals court judge with nine years’ experience on the federal bench, was confirmed 53-47, mostly along party lines but with three Republican votes. Presiding was Vice President Kamala Harris, also the first Black woman to reach that high office.

Jackson will take her seat when Justice Stephen Breyer retires this summer, solidifying the liberal wing of the 6-3 conservative-dominated court. She joined Biden at the White House to watch the vote, embracing as it came in.

Republicans spent the confirmation hearings strongly questioning her sentencing record, including the sentences she handed down in child pornography cases, which they argued were too light. Jackson declared that "nothing could be further from the truth" and explained her reasoning in detail. Democrats said she was in line with other judges in her decisions.

The GOP questioning in the Judiciary Committee showed the views of many Republicans, though, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who said in a floor speech Wednesday that Jackson "never got tough once in this area."

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.