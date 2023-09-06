Candidate Elder to Launch $400K Ad Buy Targeting RNC

Republican presidential candidate Larry Elder will launch a $400,000 TV ad buy to air this week, reports the Daily Caller.

The ad, titled "Larry Elder vs. The Establishment," comes after the Republican National Committee left him out of the first GOP primary debate in late August. It will be broadcast in the key early primary states of Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada, and South Carolina.

"The Republican National Committee banned me from the debate stage last month even though I exceeded their qualifications. The RNC is scared because they know I will talk about difficult issues: the epidemic of fatherlessness, my proposal to fire George Soros-backed DAs, and the lie that America is systemically racist," Elder said in the video.

Elder, a talk show host, filed a complaint with the Federal Elections Commission after he wasn't allowed to participate in the debate.

The RNC said candidates needed to accumulate at least 40,000 donors and hit 1 percent in a certain number of qualifying national and state polls to be eligible for the debate.