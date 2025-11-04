RNC: N.J. Governor Race a 'Turning Point' for State

Campaigning for the GOP gubernatorial nominee Jack Ciattarelli to flip the state of New Jersey, Republican National Committee (RNC) Chair Joe Gruters called Tuesday's Election Day a "turning point" for the historically blue state.

"Today's election is a turning point for New Jersey's future," Gruters wrote in a statement shared with Newsmax. "Mikie Sherrill fought against tax cuts and lower costs for New Jersey families, all while getting rich trading stocks in Congress.

"Today, voters can reject her record of higher taxes and broken promises.

"Jack Ciattarelli will lead with common sense, fight for working families, and lower taxes for every New Jerseyan.

"Every Republican in New Jersey should get out today, vote, and help elect Jack as governor."

The RNC has made the "dead heat" race in New Jersey a priority for the party's campaign efforts, with Gruters on the trail with Ciattarelli this weekend in Hazlet, Leonardo, and Toms River, New Jersey, to get out the vote.

Notably, President Donald Trump, who once hosted a 2024 presidential campaign rally on the Jersey Shore with former New York Giants greats O.J. Anderson and Lawrence Taylor, drew an estimated 100,000 supporters.

While Trump did not win the state, he, the GOP, and Ciattarelli have made strides in the state.

After having nearly shocked outgoing Democrat Gov. Phil Murphy in 2021, Ciattarelli told Newsmax last week he has cleared three hurdles to flip the state this time: No pandemic campaign restrictions, no incumbency, and a real belief in the electorate that the state no longer has to be run by a Democrat.