RNC Picks Chair Joe Gruters to Succeed Michael Whatley

The Republican National Committee on Friday elected Florida state Sen. Joe Gruters as its new chairman, cementing another close ally of President Donald Trump at the top of the GOP as the party prepares for the 2026 midterms.

Gruters, who had been serving as RNC treasurer, ran unopposed at the committee’s summer meeting in Atlanta. He succeeds Michael Whatley, who stepped down earlier this summer to run for the U.S. Senate in North Carolina with Trump’s endorsement.

In a joint statement, Whatley and Gruters said the transition represents a moment of "unity" for the party.

"Today's election marks an important moment of unity for the Republican National Committee," they wrote. "We are grateful to the members of the RNC for their tireless work in service of our Party. Together, we're fighting for election integrity and supporting President Trump's America First agenda. The RNC is united behind President Trump and the MAGA movement, and together we will expand our majorities and deliver victory for the American people in 2026."

Gruters has been a fixture in Florida Republican politics for over a decade, chairing the state GOP from 2019 to 2023 and serving in the state Senate since 2018. He co-chaired Trump's 2016 presidential campaign in Florida and remained a staunch supporter through Trump's clashes with Gov. Ron DeSantis, reinforcing his standing as a loyal ally.

Trump had already signaled his strong support for Gruters when endorsing Whatley's Senate bid in July, saying, "Fortunately, I have somebody who will do a wonderful job as the Chairman of the RNC. His name is Joe Gruters, and he will have my Complete and Total Endorsement."

The election caps a rapid reshuffling triggered by the surprise retirement announcement by Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C. in June. Tillis had broken with Trump on key legislative priorities, clearing the way for Whatley's Senate run and Gruters' elevation to the RNC helm.

With Gruters now at the top, the RNC remains firmly in Trump’s hands as the party looks to 2026 — focusing on election integrity, expanding GOP majorities, and advancing the America First agenda.