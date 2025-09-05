RNC Applauds Jobs Report Prioritizing US Workers

The Republican National Committee applauded Friday’s jobs report, which it says reflects President Donald Trump’s commitment to American workers and businesses.

The RNC’s statement came in the wake of the report that showed U.S. employers added 22,000 jobs last month, down from 79,000 in July. The unemployment rate also ticked up to 4.3%.

“President Trump campaigned on creating jobs for American workers and cutting down on wasteful government jobs that grew astronomically under the Biden administration. Today’s jobs report shows he is delivering on those promises, with all job growth going to the private sector and all job gains going to native-born Americans since he took office,” the RNC said.

Further, it celebrated that since Trump took office, 511,000 private sector jobs have been created while government jobs were reduced by 100,000, with all employment gains going to “native-born workers."

"After four years of growing government and putting illegal aliens first, the economy is back under President Trump. Americans have more money in their pockets, wages are well outpacing inflation, and net job growth has gone to native-born Americans in the private sector," RNC Chairman Pete Gruters said in a post to X.

Trump also shrugged off the numbers Thursday night ahead of the release.

“The real numbers that I’m talking about are going to be whatever it is, but will be in a year from now," the president said.