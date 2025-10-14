WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: rnc | hawaii | voter roll | joe gruters

RNC Targets Hawaii in Voter Roll Battle

By    |   Tuesday, 14 October 2025 04:42 PM EDT

The Republican National Committee has filed a lawsuit against Hawaii's chief election officer over voter roll transparency.

The RNC is ratcheting up its national campaign to enforce transparency and bolster election integrity under President Donald Trump's directives, The Daily Signal reported.

The lawsuit, filed Tuesday, accused the Hawaii Office of Elections of violating federal and state law by refusing to release records on how it maintains its voter rolls.

"Hawaii citizens deserve to have confidence that their state is properly maintaining voter rolls," RNC Chair Joe Gruters told The Daily Signal.

"Hawaii has a legal obligation to provide this information and is blatantly breaking [its] own law," he said.

The dispute stems from a public records request the RNC submitted in March.

The RNC was seeking documents on Hawaii's voter roll maintenance procedures.

The request was part of a broader effort by the committee to review election integrity practices across 48 states and Washington, D.C.

At the heart of the case is Section 8 of the National Voter Registration Act of 1993, which requires states to keep voter rolls accurate by removing ineligible voters, including those who have died or relocated.

The law also mandates public access to records showing how states perform that maintenance.

The RNC said Hawaii failed to confirm if such records even exist.

"Hawaii citizens deserve to know if their election officials are cleaning their voter rolls as required by law, which is why the RNC is suing," Gruters said.

According to the committee, the state's refusal also violates Hawaii's own public records statute, which requires disclosure of information that federal law makes publicly available.

The lawsuit seeks a court order compelling the Office of Elections to produce the requested documents.

An RNC official told The Daily Signal last month that the committee's litigation strategy is closely aligned with Trump's push to tighten election laws.

Trump signed an executive order in March requiring proof of U.S. citizenship for federal voter registration and establishing Election Day as the uniform ballot receipt deadline.

The order also ties federal election funding to compliance with these and related measures.

The RNC is defending Trump's directive in states that continue practices prohibited under the order.

"We are challenging these things on a state-by-state basis to make sure that they are compliant with the statutory schemes as constructed now and that they provide the most balanced security as we can have in those states," the RNC official said.

The Hawaii lawsuit marks the latest phase in the committee's expanding legal effort to synchronize state election procedures with federal integrity standards — a campaign likely to intensify as the 2026 midterm elections approach.

Jim Thomas

Jim Thomas is a writer based in Indiana. He holds a bachelor's degree in Political Science, a law degree from U.I.C. Law School, and has practiced law for more than 20 years.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The Republican National Committee filed a lawsuit against Hawaii's chief election officer, escalating its national campaign to enforce voter roll transparency and bolster election integrity under President Donald Trump's directives, The Daily Signal reported.
rnc, hawaii, voter roll, joe gruters
440
2025-42-14
Tuesday, 14 October 2025 04:42 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved