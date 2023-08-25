Judge Dismisses RNC Lawsuit Over Emails Sent to Spam

A federal judge on Thursday dismissed a lawsuit filed by the Republican National Committee that claimed Google marked its emails as spam, reports the Daily Caller.

U.S. District Judge Daniel Calabretta, a Joe Biden appointee, ruled that Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, the decades-old federal statute that shields internet companies from liability over the comments, ads, pictures, and videos on their platforms, protected Google from the claims.

“The RNC has not sufficiently pled that Google acted in bad faith in filtering the RNC’s messages into Gmail users’ spam folders, and that doing so was protected by section 230,” the dismissal reads.

But Calabretta noted that it was a “close call” and said the RNC still has a chance to file an amended complaint.

According to the lawsuit, filed last year, Google allegedly "throttled" RNC emails to recipients for political purposes, relegating emails to potential donor's spam files "during pivotal points" of fundraising and "community building."

In the initial complaint, the RNC revealed a chart it said showed Google "systematically attacking" RNC emails, claiming the practice impacted an estimated 41.5 million emails, including 1 million that were to "get out the vote."

RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel said in a statement that the “case is not over,” adding that the lawsuit “represents a crucial action against Big Tech’s anti-conservative bias.”

“We welcome the Court’s finding that there are no plausible allegations that Gmail’s spam filters discriminate for political purposes,” Google spokesman José Castañeda said in a statement. “We will continue investing in spam-filtering technologies that protect people from unwanted emails while still allowing senders to reach the inboxes of users who want their messages.”