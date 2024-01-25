RNC Moving to Declare Trump Presumptive Nominee

A draft resolution was presented to the Republican National Committee to make former President Donald Trump the presumptive GOP presidential nominee, even though Nikki Haley, his lone remaining opponent, has not dropped out of the race.

David Bossie, an RNC committee member from Maryland and Trump ally, proposed the draft resolution, The Dispatch reported Thursday. Bossie's effort follows RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel saying after Trump defeated Haley in the New Hampshire primary Tuesday that it was time for Republicans to unite behind Trump and focus on defeating President Joe Biden.

Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who dropped out of the race, endorsed Trump and called on Haley to drop out.

Under RNC rules, Trump must win 1,215 delegates at the national convention July 15-18 in Milwaukee to secure the party's nomination for the general election. After Trump won the Iowa caucus and New Hampshire primary, he has 32 delegates and Haley has 17.

"RESOLVED that the Republican National Committee expresses heartfelt gratitude to all candidates who offered themselves in this long and arduous process," the resolution reads. "RESOLVED, that the Republican National Committee acknowledges and respects the commitment and contributions of all persons who worked tirelessly to support this nomination process, particularly the grassroots supporters of all candidates involved.

"RESOLVED that the Republican National Committee hereby declares President Trump as our presumptive 2024 nominee for the office of President of the United States and from this moment forward moves into full general election mode welcoming supporters of all candidates as valued members of Team Trump 2024."

Haley said she is determined to keep running even through Super Tuesday, although there doesn't appear a path to victory for the former South Carolina governor. She won't gain any delegates at the Nevada caucuses on Feb. 8 since she is not on the ballot, and is trailing in polls by a wide margin in her home state's primary, South Carolina, on Feb. 24.

The resolution might be considered at the RNC winter meeting Jan. 30 to Feb. 3 in Las Vegas, The Dispatch reported. If passed, it could begin a process of the national party working with Trump as if he had secured the nomination, and under RNC rules, that is permissible.

Newsmax reached out to the RNC and the Trump and Haley campaigns for comment.