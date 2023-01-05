RNC Midterms Audit to Include Look at Trump's Influence

The Republican National Committee will include in its post-election review an examination into the influence of former President Donald Trump in the party's 2022 midterm elections results, according to committee member Henry Barbour, one of the co-authors working on the project.

"Looking at President Trump, what has he gotten right? And what has he gotten wrong?" Barbour, who serves as Mississippi's national committeeman to the RNC, said in an interview, NBC News reported Thursday. "And how do we learn from that to win elections going forward?"

Barbour, a partner with Capitol Resources LLC, a public affairs consulting firm in Jackson, Mississippi, said auditors will "work our way through all of those various issues and dynamics to hopefully lay out our recommendations that will put the party in a much stronger position to win going forward."

Barbour said the examination will not only include Trump but will "get into the weeds" on other issues such as turnout and ticket-splitting in hopes that the analysis will reveal answers on why Republicans lost in several critical races.

Further, Barbour said the review will offer recommendations about the party's path for the future "to have data to confirm or certainly to give weight to the assessments that we make. This has got to be a candid effort. We can't gloss over things, or it's just not worth doing."

RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel announced the review a few weeks after the November midterm elections, picking Barbour, the nephew of former Mississippi Gov. Haley Barbour, and Trump attorney Harmeet Dhillon, an RNC committee member from California, to co-author the effort.

Barbour was the co-author of the review after Mitt Romney's loss in 2012 to Barack Obama. Dhillon is challenging McDaniel to chair the party.

Delaware GOP Chair Jane Brady and Kim Borchers, an RNC member from Kansas, recently joined to co-chair the audit. More than three dozen other RNC members will also have input.

Barbour said in the interview that the RNC should apply lessons from the 2012 "autopsy" and apply them to the current review.

In that review, released in 2013, the RNC called on Republicans to ease their stance on immigration while adopting a more inclusive posture.

Barbour said the group has a "real sense of urgency" but has no timeline for issuing a report. However, the effort will be advanced during the committee's winter meetings, scheduled for the end of January.

Barbour added that he has heard concerns from candidates, campaign managers, and consultants about the quality of candidates in some of the November races, as well as how the decision from the Supreme Court's overturn of Roe v. Wade would play in key battleground states.

Barbour also said that he sees a line between candidates who were "stuck in the past" and those who were focused on the future.

"We've got to figure out what's our plan to make America a better place," he said. "And how do we win, and how do we come together?"

Trump earlier this week blamed Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and the issues surrounding the Supreme Court's overturn of the Roe v. Wade decision on abortion for the disappointing results in November's midterm elections.