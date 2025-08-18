RNC Coffers 5 Times Greater than DNC's

The Republican National Committee raised more than five times the Democratic National Committee's money by the end of June, according to a report.

The RNC had $80 million compared with $15 million for the DNC, Politico reported Monday.

The gap, nearly twice as large as it was at the same stage during President Donald Trump's first term, has only grown in recent months, according to the outlet.

Nine months after Trump won the White House and Republicans captured both chambers of Congress, the DNC, under new Chair Ken Martin, this summer has less cash than at any point in the past five years.

Not only have some major donors withheld money due to skepticism about the party's direction, but also the DNC has spent more than $15 million this year to pay off expenses from former Vice President Kamala Harris' presidential campaign.

"Donors see the DNC as rudderless, off message and leaderless. Those are the buzzwords I keep hearing over and over again," one Democrat donor adviser told Politico.

Florida-based Democrat strategist Steve Schale, though, said Martin's approach takes time.

"I understand that donors want some kind of a reckoning," Schale told Politico. "But I also think that the kind of state party-building that I think Ken wants to do at the DNC is really vital to our success. And so I hope people kind of get over themselves pretty quick."

Martin told The Hill this month that the DNC would start discussing the 2028 presidential primary calendar next week at a meeting in Minneapolis.

The New York Times reported Tuesday that Martin has struggled to raise money since being elected chair in February because he alienated some major donors while overseeing a review of the 2024 election.

Also, some donors publicly preferred Ben Wikler, the Wisconsin Democratic Party chair, to become DNC honcho instead of Martin, who long served as the leader of Minnesota's Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party.

However, with the midterms little more than a year away, the Democrats' House and Senate campaign arms are near financial parity with their GOP counterparts. Some major donors withholding funds from the DNC continue to give to the congressional groups.

Martin's supporters are calling for all Democrats to "join the fight."

"Chair Martin and the DNC have raised more than twice what he had raised at this point in 2017, and our success in cycles thereafter is well documented. Under Ken, grassroots support is strong," former DNC Executive Director Sam Cornale said in a statement, Politico reported.

"It's now time for everyone to get off the sidelines and join the fight. Rebuilding a party is hard — rebuilding relationships and programs take time and will require all hands on deck to meet this moment."