RNC Accuses Democrats of Covering Extremist Views

The Republican National Committee alleges that Democratic Party leaders are scrambling to hide top candidates' radical records in the final stretch before Election Day.

They accuse the leaders of embracing pro-crime policies, suppressing parental rights, and refusing to confront violent rhetoric in the party's own ranks.

In a press release on Tuesday, RNC national press secretary Kiersten Pels said Democrats have "abandoned American families for far-left lunacy."

The RNC wrote that Rep. Mikie Sherrill, D-N.J., who is running for governor, missed more than half her votes in Congress but made a point of appearing for a government shutdown vote, later attempting to blame Republicans.

Among the votes she skipped were key bills designed to reduce energy costs for New Jersey households.

New York Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani, the Democrats' nominee for New York City mayor, has repeatedly said he does not support cutting funding to law enforcement — yet his record suggests otherwise.

The same concerns were amplified after a rally where New York state Sen. Julia Salazar, a Democrat, asked from the stage, "Is it radical to fight to abolish ICE [Immigration and Customs Enforcement]?"

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., is among those who have endorsed Mamdani.

The RNC also cited Ghazala Hashmi, a Democrat running for Virginia lieutenant governor, for saying that parents should not be notified if a child discloses a transgender identity to a teacher — arguing the statement reflects a dismissive posture toward parental rights.

Republicans say these incidents are not isolated but representative of a coordinated effort by Democrats to suppress damaging public perception before the November election.

The party's handling of Democrat Abigail Spanberger, a former congresswoman running for Virginia governor, is emerging as a policy test case.

Spanberger has refused to rescind her endorsement of Democratic attorney general candidate Jay Jones after resurfaced text messages from 2022 showed Jones fantasizing about killing then-Virginia House Speaker Todd Gilbert and his children, describing the children as "fascists."

Spanberger called the comments merely a "poor choice," according to Fox News.

"Abigail Spanberger just brushed off the scandal involving Virginia Attorney General candidate Jay Jones wanting to kill political opponents and their children as a 'poor choice,'" legal analyst Jonathan Turley wrote on X on Wednesday.

The RNC alleges Spanberger tried to cover up the association by rewrapping her campaign bus to remove Jones' name rather than denouncing him.

"Spanberger still stands with Jones," Pels said, citing ties to bail funds for accused violent offenders.

Her campaign was further rattled after Fox News Digital released an undercover video of staffer Fredrica-Maame Ama Deegbe describing the campaign as "a really big pyramid scheme" and calling the election "the darkest timeline."

Deegbe mocked Spanberger's CIA background and said there was a total disconnect between the campaign's messaging and its internal reality.

Spanberger faces Republican Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears in a race widely viewed as a bellwether.