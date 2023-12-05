×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: rnc | debate rules | gop | 2024 | president | trump

RNC Considers Loosening of Debate Rules

By    |   Tuesday, 05 December 2023 11:04 AM EST

The Republican National Committee is considering major changes to its debate rules after Wednesday's event in Alabama.

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy will be in Tuscaloosa to participate in the fourth GOP debate of the 2024 presidential primary season.

The Washington Post reported last week that top RNC officials are considering a proposal to allow candidates to participate in debates that have not been approved by the national party.

The New York Times reported Monday that David Bossie, a former top political aide to former President Donald Trump, suggested the rule change.

Trump, currently the front-runner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, will not take part in the fourth debate after skipping the first three.

The RNC previously signaled plans to hold January debates in Iowa and New Hampshire. Those debates may not happen as events sponsored by the party, the Post reported.

Republican candidates have been required to pledge not to attend any other debates with other candidates outside of the process.

Several candidates have complained about the current rules, believing they have been denied the chance for exposure elsewhere. Ratings for the first three debates — on Fox News, Fox Business and NBC, respectively — have shrunk from 12.8 million viewers to 9.5 million to 7.5 million.

The fourth debate will be televised by NewsNation, the smallest of the platforms used this year.

Mainstream media news outlets have continued to engage in talks to hold debates, the Post said.

Some of the campaigns, though, are skeptical of Bossie's role due to his past close ties to Trump, the Times reported.

DeSantis spokesman texted the Times that, "Ron DeSantis wants to debate Donald Trump and/or Nikki Haley in the early states regardless of who sponsors it."

Haley spokeswoman Olivia Perez-Cubas said in a statement to the Times: "Everyone knows Nikki Haley has shined in all the debates. We look forward to debating Donald Trump."

The RNC's debate committee will consider Bossie's proposal in a meeting after Wednesday's debate.

"As has been the process throughout the entire year, the debate committee will meet to decide the details of future debates," RNC spokeswoman Emma Vaughn said, the Times reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

Charlie McCarthy | editorial.mccarthy@newsmax.com

Charlie McCarthy, a writer/editor at Newsmax, has nearly 40 years of experience covering news, sports, and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The Republican National Committee is considering major changes to its debate rules after Wednesday's event in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
rnc, debate rules, gop, 2024, president, trump
377
2023-04-05
Tuesday, 05 December 2023 11:04 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved