RNC Considers Loosening of Debate Rules

The Republican National Committee is considering major changes to its debate rules after Wednesday's event in Alabama.

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy will be in Tuscaloosa to participate in the fourth GOP debate of the 2024 presidential primary season.

The Washington Post reported last week that top RNC officials are considering a proposal to allow candidates to participate in debates that have not been approved by the national party.

The New York Times reported Monday that David Bossie, a former top political aide to former President Donald Trump, suggested the rule change.

Trump, currently the front-runner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, will not take part in the fourth debate after skipping the first three.

The RNC previously signaled plans to hold January debates in Iowa and New Hampshire. Those debates may not happen as events sponsored by the party, the Post reported.

Republican candidates have been required to pledge not to attend any other debates with other candidates outside of the process.

Several candidates have complained about the current rules, believing they have been denied the chance for exposure elsewhere. Ratings for the first three debates — on Fox News, Fox Business and NBC, respectively — have shrunk from 12.8 million viewers to 9.5 million to 7.5 million.

The fourth debate will be televised by NewsNation, the smallest of the platforms used this year.

Mainstream media news outlets have continued to engage in talks to hold debates, the Post said.

Some of the campaigns, though, are skeptical of Bossie's role due to his past close ties to Trump, the Times reported.

DeSantis spokesman texted the Times that, "Ron DeSantis wants to debate Donald Trump and/or Nikki Haley in the early states regardless of who sponsors it."

Haley spokeswoman Olivia Perez-Cubas said in a statement to the Times: "Everyone knows Nikki Haley has shined in all the debates. We look forward to debating Donald Trump."

The RNC's debate committee will consider Bossie's proposal in a meeting after Wednesday's debate.

"As has been the process throughout the entire year, the debate committee will meet to decide the details of future debates," RNC spokeswoman Emma Vaughn said, the Times reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.