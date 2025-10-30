RNC Chair Gruters: Campbell County to Add GOP Poll Officials

The Campbell County General Registrar and Electoral Board will appoint Republican election officers at county voting precincts, the Republican National Committee (RNC) said in a press release.

"Republicans have a legal right to equal representation in running Virginia's elections," said RNC Chair Joe Gruters.

"It's unacceptable for local officials to ignore the law and to block Republican nominees. The RNC took action to make sure Campbell County follows the law and voters get the fair process they deserve."

The RNC filed a complaint last week contending Republicans were not represented in sufficient numbers in Campbell County's 17 precincts.

In it, they said they "are interested in seeing that the 2025 general election not only is fair but also is perceived as fair."

"The appointment of officers of election from different political parties and a minimum of two total Republican election officers in each precinct improves the perception of fairness in election administration and public confidence in election results."

The Circuit Court of Campbell County dismissed the case "after both sides reached an agreement for the County to appoint Republican election officers, officially closing the matter," the RNC said in its release.