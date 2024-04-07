RNC Chair Vows to Ensure GOP 'in the Room' With Vote-Counters

The new chair of the Republican National Committee is vowing a thorough effort to "ensure" election integrity, including having "thousands" of lawyers to sue for electoral justice when breakdowns happen.

"You have to be in the room," Chair Michael Whatley told Sunday's "The Cats Roundtable" on WABC 770 AM-N.Y., according to The Hill. "You've got to have observers and attorneys in the room when the votes are being cast, and when the votes are being counted. So we're in the process of recruiting tens of thousands of volunteers, thousands of attorneys all across the country so that when we get into the election season, we're going to be in the room."

The restructured RNC is already working to preemptively protect the election going in, too, Whatley told host John Catsimatidis.

"We want to make sure that every state has good rules of the road," Whatley said in the interview airing Sunday morning.

"So we're working with the legislatures, we're working with the boards of elections, the secretaries of states to make sure that the laws, the rules, the regulations, that cover elections are where we need them to be.

"And if they're not, we're going to sue."

Whatley was hand-picked by presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and has already gotten off the ground running, saying there are 80 lawsuits filed in 24 different states to ensure "good, solid" election integrity measures are in place before Nov. 5 and the months of mail-in balloting that precedes it.

The COVID-19 election of 2020 changed many facets of the election process in Democrat-run battleground states — sometimes by judicial or gubernatorial fiat instead of duly passed law in state legislatures, some of which had Republican control. That has been a key component of Trump election integrity concerns and has become a focus for Whatley's new-look RNC.