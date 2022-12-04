RNC Chair McDaniel Faces New Challenger for Post

The chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, Ronna McDaniel, is facing a new challenger for the post, Politico reported Sunday.

Harmeet Dhillon, who already sits as an RNC committeewoman, is preparing a bid for party chair, according to two people familiar with the matter.

"After three successive terms of underwhelming results at the polls for the GOP, all the while with leaders congratulating ourselves for outstanding performance, I feel that we owe it to our voters to have a serious debate about the leadership of the party and what we must change to actually win in 2024," a statment from Dhillon read.

Fellow challengers to McDaniel's seat also include New York Rep. Lee Zeldin, who ran a competitive campaign for New York's governor, and the CEO of MyPillow, Mike Lindell.

The committee is set to meet in Dana Point, California, in late January, where its 168 members will vote on the next chair.