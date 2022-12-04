×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: rnc | chair | jan. | ronnamcdaniel

RNC Chair McDaniel Faces New Challenger for Post

(Newsmax/"Eric Bolling The Balance")

By    |   Sunday, 04 December 2022 08:43 PM EST

The chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, Ronna McDaniel, is facing a new challenger for the post, Politico reported Sunday.

Harmeet Dhillon, who already sits as an RNC committeewoman, is preparing a bid for party chair, according to two people familiar with the matter.

"After three successive terms of underwhelming results at the polls for the GOP, all the while with leaders congratulating ourselves for outstanding performance, I feel that we owe it to our voters to have a serious debate about the leadership of the party and what we must change to actually win in 2024," a statment from Dhillon read.

Fellow challengers to McDaniel's seat also include New York Rep. Lee Zeldin, who ran a competitive campaign for New York's governor, and the CEO of MyPillow, Mike Lindell.

The committee is set to meet in Dana Point, California, in late January, where its 168 members will vote on the next chair.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, Ronna McDaniel, is facing a new challenger for the post, Politico reported Sunday.
rnc, chair, jan., ronnamcdaniel
153
2022-43-04
Sunday, 04 December 2022 08:43 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved