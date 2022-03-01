GOP Invites People to Play 'Biden Bingo' During SOTU Address

The GOP believes it has found a way for Republicans to actually enjoy President Joe Biden’s State of the Union Address on Tuesday night.
It's called "Biden Bingo."
The Republican National Committee [RNC] has put together four "Biden Bingo" cards in advance of the president's speech. A set of four is downloadable at the GOP Shop.
Each one shows the president's photo next to the words: "Biden Bingo." And each card has five rows of five things Republicans might expect to see or hear during Biden's speech, including:
- "Biden Gives Kamala Credit For Doing Nothing."
- "Biden Lies About Inflation."
- "Biden Mumbles."
- "Biden Squints At The Camera."
- "Biden Doesn't Mention Border Crisis."
- "Biden Mentions Obama."
- "Democrats Coordinate Outfits."
- "Biden Clears His Throat."
- "Biden Tells An Irrelevant Story About His Life."
- "Biden Loses His Train of Thought."
- "Biden Yells."
- "Biden Doesn't Mention The Border Crisis."
Presumably, those playing would check off the boxes when the actions described occur.
The RNC tweeted: "Download and play Biden Bingo with the GOP! A way to actually enjoy the State of the Union."
