GOP Invites People to Play 'Biden Bingo' During SOTU Address

Bingo
Bingo. (AP Photo/Republican-American, Christopher Massa)

By    |   Tuesday, 01 March 2022 02:26 PM

The GOP believes it has found a way for Republicans to actually enjoy President Joe Biden’s State of the Union Address on Tuesday night.

It's called "Biden Bingo."

The Republican National Committee [RNC] has put together four "Biden Bingo" cards in advance of the president's speech. A set of four is downloadable at the GOP Shop.

Each one shows the president's photo next to the words: "Biden Bingo." And each card has five rows of five things Republicans might expect to see or hear during Biden's speech, including:

  • "Biden Gives Kamala Credit For Doing Nothing."
  • "Biden Lies About Inflation."
  • "Biden Mumbles."
  • "Biden Squints At The Camera."
  • "Biden Doesn't Mention Border Crisis."
  • "Biden Mentions Obama."
  • "Democrats Coordinate Outfits."
  • "Biden Clears His Throat."
  • "Biden Tells An Irrelevant Story About His Life."
  • "Biden Loses His Train of Thought."
  • "Biden Yells."
  • "Biden Doesn't Mention The Border Crisis."

Presumably, those playing would check off the boxes when the actions described occur.

The RNC tweeted: "Download and play Biden Bingo with the GOP! A way to actually enjoy the State of the Union."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


