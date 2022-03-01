GOP Invites People to Play 'Biden Bingo' During SOTU Address

The GOP believes it has found a way for Republicans to actually enjoy President Joe Biden’s State of the Union Address on Tuesday night.

It's called "Biden Bingo."

The Republican National Committee [RNC] has put together four "Biden Bingo" cards in advance of the president's speech. A set of four is downloadable at the GOP Shop.

Each one shows the president's photo next to the words: "Biden Bingo." And each card has five rows of five things Republicans might expect to see or hear during Biden's speech, including:

"Biden Gives Kamala Credit For Doing Nothing."

"Biden Lies About Inflation."

"Biden Mumbles."

"Biden Squints At The Camera."

"Biden Doesn't Mention Border Crisis."

"Biden Mentions Obama."

"Democrats Coordinate Outfits."

"Biden Clears His Throat."

"Biden Tells An Irrelevant Story About His Life."

"Biden Loses His Train of Thought."

"Biden Yells."

"Biden Doesn't Mention The Border Crisis."

Presumably, those playing would check off the boxes when the actions described occur.

The RNC tweeted: "Download and play Biden Bingo with the GOP! A way to actually enjoy the State of the Union."