Tags: rnc | biden | 2024

RNC Website to Fact-Check Biden Claims

By    |   Monday, 24 April 2023 12:16 PM EDT

Republicans are fact-checking President Joe Biden with a newly launched website before his anticipated 2024 campaign launch.

The Republican National Committee, which is unveiling factcheckbiden.com, said the site will analyze Biden's statements in real time and provide a record of what it considers to be lies.

"Whether it's falsely claiming the border is 'secure,' our economy is 'strong,' or that the botched withdrawal from Afghanistan was a 'success,' Biden refuses to acknowledge the truth," Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel tweeted Monday. 

The website will operate with the RNC Research and Rapid Response apparatus and is intended to be Biden's "least favorite website," according to the RNC, the Washington Examiner reported.

It features multiple remarks made by Biden the RNC has flagged as examples of "fake" or "made-up stories."

One of the instances highlighted on the website is remarks Biden made at the Ebenezer Baptist Church, where he described himself as a "22-year-old kid on the east side in the civil rights movement." The RNC also linked to the false Biden claims in 1987 that he marched in the civil rights movement.

Another entry blasts Biden's pledge that he wouldn't increase taxes on people earning under $400,000, citing a Joint Committee on Taxation assessment suggesting the Inflation Reduction Act he championed would gather "at least half of all new tax revenue" from those earning under $400,000.

Biden reportedly is planning to launch his 2024 reelection bid this week.

Should he enter the race, he'd be the front-runner on the Democratic side. His 2020 opponent, former President Donald Trump, is leading on the Republican side.

Monday, 24 April 2023 12:16 PM
