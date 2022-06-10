RNC Rips Biden Over Baby Formula Shortage

The Republican National Committee blasted the Biden administration for waiting before it elevated the baby formula shortage to a top-level crisis.

In a Friday morning tweet, the RNC said: "The Biden administration was warned over 7 months ago about looming baby formula shortages and they did nothing. They insisted it wasn't a 'top level crisis.' Mothers would disagree."

Politico reported on Thursday that White House officials didn't realize the magnitude of the problem right away.

"There were a million crises going on," said one White House official on the Domestic Policy Council. "That doesn't mean that this wasn't also a crisis, it just wasn't elevated to a top-level crisis."

Politico noted the official was not involved in the immediate response and didn't hear about the infant formula issue during team meetings with Domestic Policy Council head Susan Rice or other senior team members for weeks after a major infant formula plant shut down and issued a recall in February.

Meanwhile, The Wall Street Journal reported a whistleblower-based report alleges that Abbott Laboratories and federal regulators were warned of potential issues at a Sturgis, Michigan, food manufacturing plant in early 2021 — roughly a full year before a contamination incident forced a plant shutdown and eventually contributed to the nation's baby formula shortage.