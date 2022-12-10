RNC, Arizona AG Candidate Contest State's Election

Arizona Republicans have filed a lawsuit regarding the midterm election for the second time, alleging that "errors and inaccuracies" may have contributed to a wrongful certifying of results.

On Friday, Arizona's Republican nominee for attorney general, Abraham Hamadeh, allied himself with the Republican National Committee in a lawsuit against election officials in Mohave County, according to a Fox News report.

We "are not, by this lawsuit, alleging any fraud, manipulation or other intentional wrongdoing that would impugn the outcomes of the November 8, 2022, general election," the Republicans said while alluding to another lawsuit that was dropped by a judge arguing that the voting results had not yet been certified.

Instead, they say, this lawsuit holds that "errors and inaccuracies" were at play. Hamadeh lost to Democrat Kris Mayes by 511 votes, or the slim "margin of 0.02%."

"The cumulative effect, of these mistakes," the lawsuit reads, "is material to the race for Arizona Attorney General, where after the first canvass the candidates are separated by just 511 votes out of more than 2.5 million ballots cast — a margin of two one-hundredths of one percent (0.02%)."

Additionally, Kari Lake, Arizona's Republican guberatorial nominee, filed a 70-page lawsuit on Friday, echoing similar claims.