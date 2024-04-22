WATCH TV LIVE

GOP Jewish Group Balks Support of Freedom Caucus Chair

By    |   Monday, 22 April 2024 09:37 PM EDT

The Republican Jewish Coalition took aim on Monday at House Freedom Caucus Chair Bob Good, R-Va., for his dissenting vote on the $95 billion emergency spending bill Saturday that included $17 billion in military aid to Israel.

In a simultaneous swipe at Good, the coalition announced it would support Good's rival — veteran Navy SEAL and Virginia state Sen. John McGuire — in the state's upcoming Fifth District primary on June 18.

"If you don't stand with the Jewish community, if you don't stand with Israel, Republican or Democrat, the RJC will work to defeat you," RJC CEO Matt Brooks declared in a statement, according to the New York Post. "Congressman Bob Good (Va.-05) shamefully voted against this critical support for the Jewish state, abandoning Israel as it continues to fight for its very survival after the worst massacre of Jews since the Holocaust."

Speaking on Saturday's vote, Good explained that while Israel's right to defend itself "remains unshakeable," the United States is "nearly $35 trillion in debt, so the era of unpaid for supplemental spending bills must end."

"Rather than saddling the American taxpayers with the bill, the Senate should have taken up the $14.2 billion paid-for Israel bill five months ago to help our ally," he added.

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

