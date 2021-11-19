Rittenhouse Verdict Reaction Floods Social Media

The not guilty verdict for Kyle Rittenhouse, announced Friday afternoon, drew immediate reactions via social media.

Rittenhouse, 18, was acquitted on five charges relating to his fatal shooting of two men and wounding of a third with a semi-automatic rifle during chaotic 2020 racial justice protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

"Crowd cheers outside courthouse in reaction to news of not guilty verdict in Rittenhouse case," tweeted The First TV, which included video of people outside the Kenosha courthouse.

"I believe justice has been served in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial. I hope everyone can accept the verdict, remain peaceful, and let the community of Kenosha heal and rebuild," Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., tweeted.

Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wis., whose 1st Congressional District includes Kenosha, issued a statement following the verdict urging citizens to "be calm and and express their views lawfully and peacefully."

"This trial made clear that when authorities fail to utilize appropriate resources to protect public safety, violence and destruction often follows. The destruction in Kenosha did not need to occur," Steil said. "The events covered in the trial were avoidable if proper steps were taken last summer to reestablish public safety."

Fellow Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., tweeted: "Kyle Rittenhouse committed no crimes. Acquitted on ALL COUNTS! Now do BLM ... "

"Self-Defense is an inherent right inside of your home AND outside of your home," tweeted Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., a candidate for New York governor in next year's election.

Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, simply tweeted: "Rittenhouse — NOT GUILTY!"

Politicians were not the only ones to express their opinion on the verdict.

"NOT GUILTY ON ALL COUNTS!!! The jury was not intimidated. GOOD. Justice. #RittenhouseVerdict," attorney Jenna Ellis tweeted.

"I will donate money to Kyle Rittenhouse so he can sue the CRAP out of corporate media," political commentator Glenn Beck tweeted with a video from his vehicle.

Many people were outraged at the verdict.

"BREAKING: Kyle Rittenhouse was found not guilty of the fatal shooting of two, and injury of another, during the protest over the shooting of Jacob Blake by the Kenosha Police Department," ACLU tweeted.

"It is far too easy to overlook the impact that violence in defense of white supremacy has on the Black and Brown communities.

"When the community rose up to exercise their First Amendment right to protest after the police shot a Black man in the back — in front of his children, police enabled white supremacist militia members."

NBC's "Meet the Press" tweeted an interaction between host Chuck Todd and attorney David Henderson.

"BREAKING: Kyle Rittenhouse acquitted on all charges. #MTPDaily @chucktodd: Do the families of Anthony Huber and Joseph Rosenbaum go to a civil suit after the Rittenhouse verdict? @OakCliffLawyer: "If they walked into my office I would tell them 'no,'" the "Meet the Press" tweet said.