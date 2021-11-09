Judge in Rittenhouse Trial Says Officers Caught Someone Filming Jurors

The judge overseeing the murder trial of Kyle Rittenhouse on Tuesday said a person who recorded video of the jurors had been caught, reports the Washington Examiner.

Kenosha County Circuit Judge Bruce Schroeder said court officers took a cellphone from a person who had recorded the jurors as they got onto a bus and that he ordered them to erase the footage. The incident took place the day before testimony in the trial began.

The judge noted that there will be new procedures to ensure that it doesn’t happen again.

"The officers approached the person and required him or her ... I didn't even ask ... to delete the video," Schroeder said, according to the Washington Examiner.

He went on to say that if that same person is apprehended attempting to reveal the identity of the jurors then officers would confiscate their phone.

"Something like that should not occur, and I am frankly quite surprised it did," Schroeder said.

Rittenhouse faces five felony charges and one misdemeanor over the killings of two men and the wounding of another during protests over the shooting of Jacob Blake Jr. by a police officer. He has pleaded not guilty and is arguing that he acted in self-defense.