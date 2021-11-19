Police Departments Monitoring for Violence After Rittenhouse Acquittal

Police departments in major cities across the country are monitoring for potential activity on Friday and throughout the weekend following the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse on all charges related to two fatal confrontations on Aug. 25 last year in Kenosha, Wisconsin, according to Fox News.

President Joe Biden noted the Rittenhouse acquittal left him feeling "angry and concerned." He urged "everyone to express their views peacefully, consistent with the rule of law," and added, "Violence and destruction of property have no place in our democracy."

Authorities in Washington, D.C., said they are monitoring events across the country.

"MPD maintains a level of preparation that would allow it to respond appropriately to any emerging concerns that may arise should it become necessary," the Metropolitan Police Department said.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department was unaware of any threats but said it remains ready to address related civil disturbances.

"Sheriff Alex Villanueva is a strong supporter of the First Amendment and the people's right to protest, but if actions become violent or shift into lawlessness, swift and decisive action will be taken to protect life, protect property, and maintain order in a fair, firm, and impartial manner," the department told Fox News.

The Chicago Police Department said there were no additional deployments on Friday afternoon, but it was monitoring events to ensure public safety.

Rittenhouse was found not guilty of five charges related to the deaths of Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber, as well as the wounding of Gaige Grosskreutz.

The charges he was found not guilty of were first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree reckless homicide, first-degree attempted intentional homicide, and two counts of reckless endangerment. Two lesser charges of possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18 and violation of curfew were dismissed by the judge before jury deliberations, The Associated Press reported.