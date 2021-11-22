Rittenhouse Lawyer: Kyle Should 'Change His Name and Start His Life Over'

Mark Richards, the lead attorney for Kyle Rittenhouse, told Fox News that the 18-year-old should change his name start his life over.

“So, what’s your advice to him about how he should live his life from now?” Host Martha MacCallum asked Richards.

“Yeah, my advice would be to change his name and start his life over,” Richards responded.

“He’s very recognizable right now. There’s a lot of people who I don’t think have his best interests at heart and probably want to make him a symbol of something I don’t think he wants to be necessarily associated with. And once you give up your name and your likeness, and you join those causes, I think a lot of people will use you for their own purposes and you won’t be able to control it.”

Richards concluded by saying, “It’s gonna be a fine line where he decides to go. Ultimately, I hope he makes the right choices. I would think his life would be a lot easier being anonymous and going on with his life as opposed to try and keep his fervent supporters happy.”

Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time of the incident and now 18, was found not guilty Nov. 19 of five charges relating to the fatal shootings of Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, during the civil unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Aug. 25, 2020, according to The Associated Press.

