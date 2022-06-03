×
Tags: rittenhouse | depp | defamation

Rittenhouse, Inspired by Depp, Threatens Defamation Lawsuits

kyle rittenhouse makes his way into a courtroom in 2021
Kyle Rittenhouse (Sean Krajacic-Pool/Getty Images)

By    |   Friday, 03 June 2022 03:51 PM

Kyle Rittenhouse says Johnny Depp’s victory over ex-wife Amber Heard, in one of the highest-profile defamation cases to go to trial, has inspired him to continue with his own defamation lawsuits.

Rittenhouse, 18, was acquitted of murdering two men in 2020 during unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, after a police shooting of Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man.

“I have a new announcement coming soon about my defamation cases, keep an eye on Fox News and TMAP [The Media Accountability Project] for more this week. Johnny Depp trial is just fueling me, you can fight back against the lies in the media, and you should!” Rittenhouse tweeted Wednesday.

Rittenhouse, who was charged with two counts of homicide, one count of attempted homicide, and other charges after fatally shooting two men and injuring another during the Kenosha riots of 2020 in Kenosha, was the focus of heavy media attention from national news outlets.

He told Fox News on Thursday that the media’s “false narratives” about him upended his life.

"Everywhere I go, I have to have security. I can't go to Walmart. I can't go to Target. I have to have somebody with me because there are people out there that want to hurt me because of the false narratives," Rittenhouse told Fox News Digital on Thursday.

"I don't believe I'll have a fair shake at getting a job because a place may not want to hire me because they may have seen something that was written about me. And they may have that false narrative in their head."

Rittenhouse recently hired lawyer Todd McMurtry to "head the effort to determine whom to sue, when to sue, where to sue," McMurtry told Fox News Digital.

Newsfront
Newsmax Media, Inc.

