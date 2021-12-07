×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Kyle Rittenhouse | rittenhouse | blacklivesmatter | lebronjames

Rittenhouse Has a Fiery Response to Lebron James

Rittenhouse Has a Fiery Response to Lebron James
Kyle Rittenhouse reacts as he is found not guilty on all counts on November 19, 2021 in Kenosha, Wisconsin. (Sean Krajacic - Pool/Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 07 December 2021 09:29 PM

Kyle Rittenhouse, 18, during an interview on BlazeTV’s “You Are Here,” told hosts Elijah Schaffer and Sydney Watson that he said "f*** you, LeBron" after the basketball star mocked a tearful moment in his testimony on Twitter last month.

“What tears????? I didn’t see one,” Lebron said in response to a video of the teen crying on the stand. “Man knock it off! That boy ate some lemon heads before walking into court.”

Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time of the incident and now 18, was found not guilty on Nov. 19 of five charges relating to the fatal shootings of Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, Anthony Huber, 26, and injury of Gaige Grosskreutz, 26 during the civil unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Aug. 25, 2020, according to The Associated Press.

Two lesser charges of possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18 and violation of curfew were dismissed by the judge before jury deliberations, AP reported.

"I was a Lakers fan, too, before he said that," Rittenhouse said to the network. "I was really pissed off when he said that because I liked LeBron. And then I’m like, you know, what, f*** you, LeBron."

Rittenhouse stated during the interview he does not plan to sue the Los Angeles Lakers player.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
After basketball star Lebron James mocked Kyle Rittenhouse, for crying on the stand during his court testimony, Rittenhouse had some fiery words to say. During an interview on BlazeTV's "You Are Here," Rittenhouse told hosts Elijah Schaffer and Sydney Watson that
rittenhouse, blacklivesmatter, lebronjames
215
2021-29-07
Tuesday, 07 December 2021 09:29 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved