Rittenhouse Has a Fiery Response to Lebron James

Kyle Rittenhouse, 18, during an interview on BlazeTV’s “You Are Here,” told hosts Elijah Schaffer and Sydney Watson that he said "f*** you, LeBron" after the basketball star mocked a tearful moment in his testimony on Twitter last month.

“What tears????? I didn’t see one,” Lebron said in response to a video of the teen crying on the stand. “Man knock it off! That boy ate some lemon heads before walking into court.”

Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time of the incident and now 18, was found not guilty on Nov. 19 of five charges relating to the fatal shootings of Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, Anthony Huber, 26, and injury of Gaige Grosskreutz, 26 during the civil unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Aug. 25, 2020, according to The Associated Press.

Two lesser charges of possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18 and violation of curfew were dismissed by the judge before jury deliberations, AP reported.

"I was a Lakers fan, too, before he said that," Rittenhouse said to the network. "I was really pissed off when he said that because I liked LeBron. And then I’m like, you know, what, f*** you, LeBron."

Rittenhouse stated during the interview he does not plan to sue the Los Angeles Lakers player.