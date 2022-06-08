Kyle Rittenhouse Airs Message to Dems, Biden: 'You're Not Coming for Our Guns'

Kyle Rittenhouse isn't shying away from the Democratic Party's latest crusade to bring sweeping gun reform to the United States.

In a Monday video posted to his Twitter account, Rittenhouse opened with a visual of him firing what appears to be a high-powered gun at a shooting range, under supervision, before delivering a line that could get plenty of airplay over the next two election cycles.

"Joe Biden, you're not coming for our guns."

And for the Twitter post's caption, it simply reads, "Come and take 'em, Joe."

Rittenhouse's video might be a reference to President Biden recently saying the Second Amendment wasn't absolute.

Or, it could be a macro response to how the Democrat-controlled Congress is reportedly planning a vote on nationalizing red flag laws, which are supposedly designed to keep firearms away from those who are a threat to themselves or others.

The 50/50 Senate, however, might reject such a proposal.

There's also talk of the minimum age for purchasing high-powered or high-capacity rifles being raised from 18 to 21 — which would affect the 19-year-old Rittenhouse.

Last year, a 12-member jury found Rittenhouse, then 18, not guilty on two counts of homicide, one count of attempted homicide, and two counts of recklessly endangering safety during street protests marred by arson, rioting and looting on Aug. 25, 2020, in the working-class city of Kenosha, Wisconsin.

And though he was acquitted on all charges, Rittenhouse continues to be vilified by some left-leaning politicians, media, celebrities, and everyday citizens.

In fact, earlier this week, Rittenhouse and his lawyer, Todd McMurtry, teased of filing a number of defamation lawsuits against corporations and media outlets.

"We're going to make the media pay for what they did to me," Rittenhouse told Fox host Tucker Carlson on Monday night. "They made it hard for me to live a normal life ... I don't think I'll ever be able to work or get a job because I'm afraid an employer may not hire me."

For Biden's part, "I know that we can't prevent every tragedy," he said in a recent national address. "But here's what I believe we have to do. Here's what the overwhelming majority of the American people believe we must do. Here's what the families in Buffalo and Uvalde, Texas, told us we must do: We need to ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines."

According to the Independent Journal Review, the term "assault weapon" is an intentional misnomer since, "Every weapon is designed to assault, or physically attack, including every firearm."

The IJR also states: "Democrats would like people to believe semiautomatic rifles such as AR-15s are more dangerous than other firearms. However, outside of their ability to hold more ammo, AR-15s are not all that different from handguns.

"Most handguns on the market today are semiautomatic. If the left calls for banning every semiautomatic firearm, that would mean the vast majority of guns."